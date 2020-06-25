All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 10 2019 at 4:58 PM

430 North Harlan Street

430 Harlan St · No Longer Available
Location

430 Harlan St, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled Duplex w/ Private Yard, Attached 1-car Garage, and Great Central Location!

AVAILABILITY DATE: June 3rd, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://rently.com/properties/890392

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* This clean and well maintained home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
* Fenced back yard
* New carpet and paint
* Water paid by Owner!
* Finished basement
* Washer and dryer hookups
* Attached 1 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, plenty of driveway and non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: All kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer hookups provided.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: None.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 summer, $175 winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months or more

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://rently.com/properties/890392

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 North Harlan Street have any available units?
430 North Harlan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 430 North Harlan Street have?
Some of 430 North Harlan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 North Harlan Street currently offering any rent specials?
430 North Harlan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 North Harlan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 North Harlan Street is pet friendly.
Does 430 North Harlan Street offer parking?
Yes, 430 North Harlan Street offers parking.
Does 430 North Harlan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 North Harlan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 North Harlan Street have a pool?
No, 430 North Harlan Street does not have a pool.
Does 430 North Harlan Street have accessible units?
No, 430 North Harlan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 430 North Harlan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 North Harlan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 North Harlan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 430 North Harlan Street has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

