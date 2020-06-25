430 North Harlan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled Duplex w/ Private Yard, Attached 1-car Garage, and Great Central Location!



AVAILABILITY DATE: June 3rd, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):



https://rently.com/properties/890392



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* This clean and well maintained home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

* Fenced back yard

* New carpet and paint

* Water paid by Owner!

* Finished basement

* Washer and dryer hookups

* Attached 1 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, plenty of driveway and non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: All kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer hookups provided.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: None.

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 summer, $175 winter



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months or more



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://rently.com/properties/890392



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

