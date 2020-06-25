430 North Harlan Street

Amenities
Remodeled Duplex w/ Private Yard, Attached 1-car Garage, and Great Central Location!
AVAILABILITY DATE: June 3rd, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* This clean and well maintained home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
* Fenced back yard
* New carpet and paint
* Water paid by Owner!
* Finished basement
* Washer and dryer hookups
* Attached 1 car garage
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, plenty of driveway and non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: All kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer hookups provided.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: None.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 summer, $175 winter
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months or more
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
