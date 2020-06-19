All apartments in Lakewood
422 South Reed Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

422 South Reed Court

422 South Reed Court · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

422 South Reed Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Modern, Large Townhome in Belmar. Only a short walk to all the shops, stores and restaurants. You will love the location! Easy access to Downtown Denver, light rail and the mountains. Enjoy all the wonders of Belmar with Whole Foods, wonderful restaurants, theaters and retail shops.

This home features a two car garage, 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths! It has central air, hardwood flooring and new paint and carpeting. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, built in microwave and a gas stove. Open to Dining room area and living room area. Private Balcony over looks Belmar streets.

All 4 bedrooms are very private with the 4th bedroom on the lower level of this townhome, with attached bathroom. Top floor includes 3 bedrooms with Master bedroom having large closet and private bath.

Pets - Not Allowed
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash and Snow Removal
Parking - 2 Car Garage
School District - Jeffco

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as May 25th

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 5/25/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 South Reed Court have any available units?
422 South Reed Court has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 422 South Reed Court have?
Some of 422 South Reed Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 South Reed Court currently offering any rent specials?
422 South Reed Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 South Reed Court pet-friendly?
No, 422 South Reed Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 422 South Reed Court offer parking?
Yes, 422 South Reed Court does offer parking.
Does 422 South Reed Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 South Reed Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 South Reed Court have a pool?
No, 422 South Reed Court does not have a pool.
Does 422 South Reed Court have accessible units?
No, 422 South Reed Court does not have accessible units.
Does 422 South Reed Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 South Reed Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 South Reed Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 422 South Reed Court has units with air conditioning.
