422 South Reed Court

Amenities
Modern, Large Townhome in Belmar. Only a short walk to all the shops, stores and restaurants. You will love the location! Easy access to Downtown Denver, light rail and the mountains. Enjoy all the wonders of Belmar with Whole Foods, wonderful restaurants, theaters and retail shops.
This home features a two car garage, 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths! It has central air, hardwood flooring and new paint and carpeting. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, built in microwave and a gas stove. Open to Dining room area and living room area. Private Balcony over looks Belmar streets.
All 4 bedrooms are very private with the 4th bedroom on the lower level of this townhome, with attached bathroom. Top floor includes 3 bedrooms with Master bedroom having large closet and private bath.
Pets - Not Allowed
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash and Snow Removal
Parking - 2 Car Garage
School District - Jeffco
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as May 25th
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 5/25/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.