422 South Reed Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Modern, Large Townhome in Belmar. Only a short walk to all the shops, stores and restaurants. You will love the location! Easy access to Downtown Denver, light rail and the mountains. Enjoy all the wonders of Belmar with Whole Foods, wonderful restaurants, theaters and retail shops.



This home features a two car garage, 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths! It has central air, hardwood flooring and new paint and carpeting. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, built in microwave and a gas stove. Open to Dining room area and living room area. Private Balcony over looks Belmar streets.



All 4 bedrooms are very private with the 4th bedroom on the lower level of this townhome, with attached bathroom. Top floor includes 3 bedrooms with Master bedroom having large closet and private bath.



Pets - Not Allowed

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Trash and Snow Removal

Parking - 2 Car Garage

School District - Jeffco



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as May 25th



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 5/25/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.