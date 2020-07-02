All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 400 Zang Street #1-108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
400 Zang Street #1-108
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

400 Zang Street #1-108

400 Zang St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Union Square
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

400 Zang St, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
400 Zang Street #1-108 Available 03/01/20 Furnished 1BD in Lakewood!!! - Short term lease for this FULLY FURNISHED, charming ground floor unit including bed, couches, TV and much more! Inside you will find brand new paint, newer dishwasher, washer/dryer and window coverings! Newer carpet throughout the living room and bedroom with laminate flooring in kitchen/dining area. Lots of natural light pours through the patio door windows. Outside you can enjoy the community pool and tennis court! Close to open space, biking/hiking trails, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Unbelievable location with easy access to highways, downtown, and mountains!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Units, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5474409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Zang Street #1-108 have any available units?
400 Zang Street #1-108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 400 Zang Street #1-108 have?
Some of 400 Zang Street #1-108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Zang Street #1-108 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Zang Street #1-108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Zang Street #1-108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Zang Street #1-108 is pet friendly.
Does 400 Zang Street #1-108 offer parking?
No, 400 Zang Street #1-108 does not offer parking.
Does 400 Zang Street #1-108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Zang Street #1-108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Zang Street #1-108 have a pool?
Yes, 400 Zang Street #1-108 has a pool.
Does 400 Zang Street #1-108 have accessible units?
No, 400 Zang Street #1-108 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Zang Street #1-108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Zang Street #1-108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Zang Street #1-108 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Zang Street #1-108 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College