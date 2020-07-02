Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

400 Zang Street #1-108 Available 03/01/20 Furnished 1BD in Lakewood!!! - Short term lease for this FULLY FURNISHED, charming ground floor unit including bed, couches, TV and much more! Inside you will find brand new paint, newer dishwasher, washer/dryer and window coverings! Newer carpet throughout the living room and bedroom with laminate flooring in kitchen/dining area. Lots of natural light pours through the patio door windows. Outside you can enjoy the community pool and tennis court! Close to open space, biking/hiking trails, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Unbelievable location with easy access to highways, downtown, and mountains!



*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*



