Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104

3600 South Pierce Street · (303) 668-1036
Location

3600 South Pierce Street, Lakewood, CO 80235
Academy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo. Total 931 square ft. FIRST-FLOOR, no stairs. Enjoy the open layout of the living room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and slider to a private patio. Separate dining area and kitchen that includes ceramic tile floors, lots of cabinetry, granite counter tops, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and glass cooktop stove . . . all stainless steel! Master bedroom includes en suite bath with double sinks, separate cabinets/vanities and nicely tiled large shower plus a great walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have beautiful ceramic tile. Guest bathroom has stackable washer/dryer and tub. Central A/C. Open parking. Awesome location south of Hampden between Wadsworth and Sheridan for easy access! Dogs okay pending approval and deposit. NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 have any available units?
3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 have?
Some of 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 currently offering any rent specials?
3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 is pet friendly.
Does 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 offer parking?
Yes, 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 does offer parking.
Does 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 have a pool?
No, 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 does not have a pool.
Does 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 have accessible units?
No, 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104 has units with air conditioning.

