3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104.

Amenities

Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo. Total 931 square ft. FIRST-FLOOR, no stairs. Enjoy the open layout of the living room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and slider to a private patio. Separate dining area and kitchen that includes ceramic tile floors, lots of cabinetry, granite counter tops, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and glass cooktop stove . . . all stainless steel! Master bedroom includes en suite bath with double sinks, separate cabinets/vanities and nicely tiled large shower plus a great walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have beautiful ceramic tile. Guest bathroom has stackable washer/dryer and tub. Central A/C. Open parking. Awesome location south of Hampden between Wadsworth and Sheridan for easy access! Dogs okay pending approval and deposit. NO SMOKING.