Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 Available 11/15/19 Lovely Lakewood Condo - 2 Bdrm 2 Bath - Spacious 2nd floor condominium. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to the dining room and living room where the vaulted ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace give this condo a warm, at home feel. Huge bedrooms! Both with large walk-in closets.

A one car garage and a reserved parking spot in front of the building included. Enjoy the community pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and near-by park.

Located right off Hwy 285, this home is minutes from light rail stations, Belmar, shopping and dining in Lakewood and in Littleton!



(RLNE5187820)