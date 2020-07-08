Amenities
3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 Available 11/15/19 Lovely Lakewood Condo - 2 Bdrm 2 Bath - Spacious 2nd floor condominium. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to the dining room and living room where the vaulted ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace give this condo a warm, at home feel. Huge bedrooms! Both with large walk-in closets.
A one car garage and a reserved parking spot in front of the building included. Enjoy the community pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and near-by park.
Located right off Hwy 285, this home is minutes from light rail stations, Belmar, shopping and dining in Lakewood and in Littleton!
(RLNE5187820)