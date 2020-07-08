All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203

3316 South Ammons Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3316 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 Available 11/15/19 Lovely Lakewood Condo - 2 Bdrm 2 Bath - Spacious 2nd floor condominium. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to the dining room and living room where the vaulted ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace give this condo a warm, at home feel. Huge bedrooms! Both with large walk-in closets.
A one car garage and a reserved parking spot in front of the building included. Enjoy the community pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and near-by park.
Located right off Hwy 285, this home is minutes from light rail stations, Belmar, shopping and dining in Lakewood and in Littleton!

(RLNE5187820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 have any available units?
3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 have?
Some of 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 currently offering any rent specials?
3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 is pet friendly.
Does 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 offer parking?
Yes, 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 offers parking.
Does 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 have a pool?
Yes, 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 has a pool.
Does 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 have accessible units?
No, 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 S Ammons St Unit 3-203 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College