Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

3295 S. Ammons St. #2-103

3295 South Ammons Street · No Longer Available
Location

3295 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Lakewood Condo!! Available April 1st! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 1(970) 528-5277!

Available April 1st is this lovely condo in the Bear Creek neighborhood in Lakewood. Nearby parks include Sister City park, Bear Creek Greenbelt, and Jefferson Green park!!

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is approximately 1174 sq. ft. It comes with a living room, balcony, washer and dryer, assigned parking space, and wood fireplace!! Kitchen amenities include electric range, fridge and dishwasher.

Rent is $1,425 per month and a minimum of $1,425 is required for the security deposit. Water, sewer, and trash is paid for! Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.

Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.

**This unit is a RE-LEASE unit and new tenants will be taking the property in AS IS CONDITION for the remainder of the current tenants lease term! **

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 3295-s-ammons-st@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE2529481)

