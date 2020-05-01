3295 S. Ammons St. #2-103

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Lakewood Condo!! Available April 1st! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 1(970) 528-5277!



Available April 1st is this lovely condo in the Bear Creek neighborhood in Lakewood. Nearby parks include Sister City park, Bear Creek Greenbelt, and Jefferson Green park!!



This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is approximately 1174 sq. ft. It comes with a living room, balcony, washer and dryer, assigned parking space, and wood fireplace!! Kitchen amenities include electric range, fridge and dishwasher.



Rent is $1,425 per month and a minimum of $1,425 is required for the security deposit. Water, sewer, and trash is paid for! Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.



Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.



**This unit is a RE-LEASE unit and new tenants will be taking the property in AS IS CONDITION for the remainder of the current tenants lease term! **



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 3295-s-ammons-st@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



