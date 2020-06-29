All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 324 Wright Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
324 Wright Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

324 Wright Street

324 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Union Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

324 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor condo. Freshly painted interior. Kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and range. Living Room has wood burning fireplace and balcony. Washer/dryer hookups. Extra Storage. Community Clubhouse, grills, hot tubs and pool. Assigned parking space. Central Air. Small dog okay w/$300 Pet Deposit. Water, Sewer & Trash Included. Near Federal Center, St. Anthony's Hospital, and light rail station on 2nd & Union. Please cut and paste link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Wright Street have any available units?
324 Wright Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 324 Wright Street have?
Some of 324 Wright Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Wright Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 Wright Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Wright Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Wright Street is pet friendly.
Does 324 Wright Street offer parking?
Yes, 324 Wright Street offers parking.
Does 324 Wright Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Wright Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Wright Street have a pool?
Yes, 324 Wright Street has a pool.
Does 324 Wright Street have accessible units?
No, 324 Wright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Wright Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Wright Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Wright Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 Wright Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaGreen MountainMolholm
ApplewoodEiber

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College