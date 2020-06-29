324 Wright Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor condo. Freshly painted interior. Kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and range. Living Room has wood burning fireplace and balcony. Washer/dryer hookups. Extra Storage. Community Clubhouse, grills, hot tubs and pool. Assigned parking space. Central Air. Small dog okay w/$300 Pet Deposit. Water, Sewer & Trash Included. Near Federal Center, St. Anthony's Hospital, and light rail station on 2nd & Union. Please cut and paste link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.