301 Newland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 1800 sq ft 3 bed / 2.5 Bath in Lakewood! Great home in a nice, quiet neighborhood! Located just West of Sheridan Blvd near O'kane park! This home features an attached 2-car garage, gas fireplace, open floor plan, dining room, fenced yard, AC, in-unit washer/dryer, and dishwasher. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



This property will be available for move-in 07/09/2020



Pets - Yes

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Parking - Attached 2 single car garage



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.