Lakewood, CO
301 Newland Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:06 PM

301 Newland Street

301 Newland Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 Newland Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1800 sq ft 3 bed / 2.5 Bath in Lakewood! Great home in a nice, quiet neighborhood! Located just West of Sheridan Blvd near O'kane park! This home features an attached 2-car garage, gas fireplace, open floor plan, dining room, fenced yard, AC, in-unit washer/dryer, and dishwasher. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

This property will be available for move-in 07/09/2020

Pets - Yes
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Parking - Attached 2 single car garage

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Newland Street have any available units?
301 Newland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 301 Newland Street have?
Some of 301 Newland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Newland Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Newland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Newland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Newland Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 Newland Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Newland Street offers parking.
Does 301 Newland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Newland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Newland Street have a pool?
No, 301 Newland Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Newland Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Newland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Newland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Newland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Newland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Newland Street has units with air conditioning.

