All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 285 S. Jay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
285 S. Jay Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

285 S. Jay Street

285 South Jay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

285 South Jay Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0753b2081 ---- Rosalie Apartments offer recently renovated 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms apartments in the Lakewood neighborhood just west of Denver. These apartments feature newer kitchens with electric range and microwave, designer floors, new bathrooms, and air conditioning. Other amenities include shared decks, a courtyard with covered seating and a playground. Rosalie offers on-site laundry and reserved off-street parking, and is convenient to Belmar Shopping Center, schools, and public transportation. Lakewood is located just west of Denver, only 10 minutes from Downtown Denver. Lakewood features the Belmar shopping district, with 22 city blocks of stores, a movie theater, bowling alley, Whole Foods and wonderful restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 S. Jay Street have any available units?
285 S. Jay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 285 S. Jay Street have?
Some of 285 S. Jay Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 S. Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
285 S. Jay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 S. Jay Street pet-friendly?
No, 285 S. Jay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 285 S. Jay Street offer parking?
Yes, 285 S. Jay Street does offer parking.
Does 285 S. Jay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 S. Jay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 S. Jay Street have a pool?
No, 285 S. Jay Street does not have a pool.
Does 285 S. Jay Street have accessible units?
No, 285 S. Jay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 285 S. Jay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 S. Jay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 S. Jay Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 285 S. Jay Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College