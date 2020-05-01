285 S. Jay Street

Amenities

Rosalie Apartments offer recently renovated 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms apartments in the Lakewood neighborhood just west of Denver. These apartments feature newer kitchens with electric range and microwave, designer floors, new bathrooms, and air conditioning. Other amenities include shared decks, a courtyard with covered seating and a playground. Rosalie offers on-site laundry and reserved off-street parking, and is convenient to Belmar Shopping Center, schools, and public transportation. Lakewood is located just west of Denver, only 10 minutes from Downtown Denver. Lakewood features the Belmar shopping district, with 22 city blocks of stores, a movie theater, bowling alley, Whole Foods and wonderful restaurants.