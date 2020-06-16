All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 260 North Harlan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
260 North Harlan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

260 North Harlan Street

260 Harlan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

260 Harlan Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This stunning 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and an island. Other great features of this home include smoke alarms, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. It has luxury hardwood flooring throughout and a fantastic location close to local fitness center, City Park and town shopping. Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 North Harlan Street have any available units?
260 North Harlan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 260 North Harlan Street have?
Some of 260 North Harlan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 North Harlan Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 North Harlan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 North Harlan Street pet-friendly?
No, 260 North Harlan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 260 North Harlan Street offer parking?
Yes, 260 North Harlan Street does offer parking.
Does 260 North Harlan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 North Harlan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 North Harlan Street have a pool?
No, 260 North Harlan Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 North Harlan Street have accessible units?
No, 260 North Harlan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 North Harlan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 North Harlan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 North Harlan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 North Harlan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College