All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 2545 Pierce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
2545 Pierce Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

2545 Pierce Street

2545 Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Edgewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2545 Pierce Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09440a6068 ---- Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in Lakewood. Open floor plan with tons of natural light and a comfortable flow, plus recently refurbished - gorgeous, unique fixtures. One of the bedrooms has been modified with shelving to mimic a HUGE walk-in closet. Home features 2 living rooms, plus an office with build-in shelves and desk-top. All major kitchen appliances included, plus a washer/dryer, and central AC. Private, fenced backyard with a large patio deck, and a HUGE driveway with a detached extra large, 2-car garage. Great location just west of Sloan\'s Lake, and a 15 minute drive into downtown, near bike/walking trails, restaurants, shopping and much more. Landscaping/yard care included! No smoking. No more than 2 pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Detached Two Car Garage Private Backyard Stove Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 Pierce Street have any available units?
2545 Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2545 Pierce Street have?
Some of 2545 Pierce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Pierce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Pierce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2545 Pierce Street is pet friendly.
Does 2545 Pierce Street offer parking?
Yes, 2545 Pierce Street offers parking.
Does 2545 Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2545 Pierce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 2545 Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 2545 Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 2545 Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2545 Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 Pierce Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2545 Pierce Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College