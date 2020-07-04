2545 Pierce Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09440a6068 ---- Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in Lakewood. Open floor plan with tons of natural light and a comfortable flow, plus recently refurbished - gorgeous, unique fixtures. One of the bedrooms has been modified with shelving to mimic a HUGE walk-in closet. Home features 2 living rooms, plus an office with build-in shelves and desk-top. All major kitchen appliances included, plus a washer/dryer, and central AC. Private, fenced backyard with a large patio deck, and a HUGE driveway with a detached extra large, 2-car garage. Great location just west of Sloan\'s Lake, and a 15 minute drive into downtown, near bike/walking trails, restaurants, shopping and much more. Landscaping/yard care included! No smoking. No more than 2 pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Detached Two Car Garage Private Backyard Stove Washer/Dryer