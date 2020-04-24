All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

2512 Iris St

2512 Iris Street · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Iris Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Huge 3bed/2.5 bath home near Crown Hill Lake! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!
FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!

To view full listing photos please visit RentMeDenver.com or visit Trulia.com for the listing.

This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex has so much space inside and a fully fenced backyard with patio and storage shed! There are two additional rooms in the fully finished basement that could be used as office space or a den. The kitchen has a dishwasher and a full size washer and dryer are included. There are hardwood floors throughout the home and the windows provide a wonderful front range mountain view. A whole house swamp cooler keeps the place comfortable in the heat of the summer. There is a 1 car attached garage.
Great location just south of Crown Hill Park & Lake which has a beautiful Wildlife Sanctuary on the north side, providing great walking and biking trails, fishing, and wildlife watching just steps from your door. Nestled in an older, quiet part of Morse Park, you are not too far from major shopping and unique dining opportunities. You are also a short 5 minute drive to I-70.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*Refundable security deposit equal to 100% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pioneer Property Management
4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5533221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Iris St have any available units?
2512 Iris St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2512 Iris St have?
Some of 2512 Iris St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Iris St currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Iris St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Iris St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Iris St is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Iris St offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Iris St offers parking.
Does 2512 Iris St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 Iris St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Iris St have a pool?
No, 2512 Iris St does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Iris St have accessible units?
No, 2512 Iris St does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Iris St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Iris St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Iris St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Iris St does not have units with air conditioning.
