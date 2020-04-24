2512 Iris St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Huge 3bed/2.5 bath home near Crown Hill Lake! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex has so much space inside and a fully fenced backyard with patio and storage shed! There are two additional rooms in the fully finished basement that could be used as office space or a den. The kitchen has a dishwasher and a full size washer and dryer are included. There are hardwood floors throughout the home and the windows provide a wonderful front range mountain view. A whole house swamp cooler keeps the place comfortable in the heat of the summer. There is a 1 car attached garage.

Great location just south of Crown Hill Park & Lake which has a beautiful Wildlife Sanctuary on the north side, providing great walking and biking trails, fishing, and wildlife watching just steps from your door. Nestled in an older, quiet part of Morse Park, you are not too far from major shopping and unique dining opportunities. You are also a short 5 minute drive to I-70.



*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*Refundable security deposit equal to 100% of one month's gross rent is required.



*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



