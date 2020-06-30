All apartments in Lakewood
2161 South Devinney Street

2161 South Devinney Street · No Longer Available
Location

2161 South Devinney Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***See Information below on the December Move in Special!***

Rent - $1795
Deposit - $1795
No pets nor smokers
18-month lease
Tenants responsible for all utilities, yard care and snow removal.

Lovely ranch style home in Green Mountain located on cul-de-sac. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level with a partially finished basement with an additional bedroom (non-conforming) and 3/4 bath! New paint, carpet, flooring, and blinds! 2-car attached garage. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Deck off the back with great views. Large open yard (not fully fenced). No cooling or sprinkler system at this property.

**$99 move in special; with an 18-month lease the rent for December is $99 with remaining 17-months at $1795 per month. The full deposit of $1795 is due within 24 hours of application approval. Please read the Application Requirements before applying; these can be viewed online at www.assuredrpm.com under Tenant FAQ's. .
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 South Devinney Street have any available units?
2161 South Devinney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2161 South Devinney Street have?
Some of 2161 South Devinney Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 South Devinney Street currently offering any rent specials?
2161 South Devinney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 South Devinney Street pet-friendly?
No, 2161 South Devinney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2161 South Devinney Street offer parking?
Yes, 2161 South Devinney Street offers parking.
Does 2161 South Devinney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 South Devinney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 South Devinney Street have a pool?
No, 2161 South Devinney Street does not have a pool.
Does 2161 South Devinney Street have accessible units?
No, 2161 South Devinney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 South Devinney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 South Devinney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2161 South Devinney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2161 South Devinney Street does not have units with air conditioning.

