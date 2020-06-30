2161 South Devinney Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

***See Information below on the December Move in Special!***



Rent - $1795

Deposit - $1795

No pets nor smokers

18-month lease

Tenants responsible for all utilities, yard care and snow removal.



Lovely ranch style home in Green Mountain located on cul-de-sac. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level with a partially finished basement with an additional bedroom (non-conforming) and 3/4 bath! New paint, carpet, flooring, and blinds! 2-car attached garage. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Deck off the back with great views. Large open yard (not fully fenced). No cooling or sprinkler system at this property.



**$99 move in special; with an 18-month lease the rent for December is $99 with remaining 17-months at $1795 per month. The full deposit of $1795 is due within 24 hours of application approval. Please read the Application Requirements before applying; these can be viewed online at www.assuredrpm.com under Tenant FAQ's. .

Contact us to schedule a showing.