Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

212 Wright st 109

212 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Updated Townhome on the side of Green Mountain - Property Id: 153466

Fantastic Telluride West townhome only blocks from the Denver Federal Center, Light Rail Stations, Union Square, Redrocks Community College, and St. Anthony's. Less than an hour's drive to ski resorts and only 20 minutes' drive to downtown. Newly updated kitchen with granite countertops and real hardwood floors throughout the main level. Powder room, great room, dining room, and kitchen all on the main level. One-car attached garage with second reserved parking space. Upper level has two bedrooms with jack and jill full bath and newer bamboo floors. Spacious master bedroom with skylight. Newly renovated basement with large bedroom suite with must see 3/4 bath, and storage. New Carpet. Central heat and A/C, access to multiple swimming pools and hottubs in the summer.

Move in and enjoy all that the Green Mountain area of Lakewood has to offer. Come discover what makes Lakewood such a great place to live!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153466
Property Id 153466

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5368837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Wright st 109 have any available units?
212 Wright st 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 212 Wright st 109 have?
Some of 212 Wright st 109's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Wright st 109 currently offering any rent specials?
212 Wright st 109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Wright st 109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Wright st 109 is pet friendly.
Does 212 Wright st 109 offer parking?
Yes, 212 Wright st 109 offers parking.
Does 212 Wright st 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Wright st 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Wright st 109 have a pool?
Yes, 212 Wright st 109 has a pool.
Does 212 Wright st 109 have accessible units?
No, 212 Wright st 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Wright st 109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Wright st 109 has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Wright st 109 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 Wright st 109 has units with air conditioning.

