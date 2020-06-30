212 Wright st 109

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly dogs allowed

Updated Townhome on the side of Green Mountain - Property Id: 153466



Fantastic Telluride West townhome only blocks from the Denver Federal Center, Light Rail Stations, Union Square, Redrocks Community College, and St. Anthony's. Less than an hour's drive to ski resorts and only 20 minutes' drive to downtown. Newly updated kitchen with granite countertops and real hardwood floors throughout the main level. Powder room, great room, dining room, and kitchen all on the main level. One-car attached garage with second reserved parking space. Upper level has two bedrooms with jack and jill full bath and newer bamboo floors. Spacious master bedroom with skylight. Newly renovated basement with large bedroom suite with must see 3/4 bath, and storage. New Carpet. Central heat and A/C, access to multiple swimming pools and hottubs in the summer.



Move in and enjoy all that the Green Mountain area of Lakewood has to offer. Come discover what makes Lakewood such a great place to live!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153466

No Dogs Allowed



