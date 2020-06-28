All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 2110 S Coors Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
2110 S Coors Cir
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:48 PM

2110 S Coors Cir

2110 South Coors Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2110 South Coors Circle, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2110 S Coors Cir Available 05/26/20 Cozy home in Lakewood perfect location for the nature lover! - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This cozy home features an inviting balcony space attached to one bedroom with views of the open space the property backs up into. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee with a serene view!

Basement is unfinished, but offers plenty of storage space.

Great location near Lakewood' s Bear Creek Park, which offers two separate golf courses, many trails, and two lakes.

Water, Sewer, and Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5095931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 S Coors Cir have any available units?
2110 S Coors Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2110 S Coors Cir have?
Some of 2110 S Coors Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 S Coors Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2110 S Coors Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 S Coors Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 S Coors Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2110 S Coors Cir offer parking?
No, 2110 S Coors Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2110 S Coors Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 S Coors Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 S Coors Cir have a pool?
No, 2110 S Coors Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2110 S Coors Cir have accessible units?
No, 2110 S Coors Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 S Coors Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 S Coors Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 S Coors Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 S Coors Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College