Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2110 S Coors Cir Available 05/26/20 Cozy home in Lakewood perfect location for the nature lover! - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This cozy home features an inviting balcony space attached to one bedroom with views of the open space the property backs up into. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee with a serene view!



Basement is unfinished, but offers plenty of storage space.



Great location near Lakewood' s Bear Creek Park, which offers two separate golf courses, many trails, and two lakes.



Water, Sewer, and Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



