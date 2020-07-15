204 S Allison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful ranch duplex in quiet cul-de-sac backing to open space. All new flooring - new carpet and vinyl plank flooring [October 2019]. Eat-in Kitchen has refinished cabinets, range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Washer & dryer included 'as-is'. Formal dining room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in living room, dining room and hallway. Generous closet storage. Finished Family Room in partially finished basement. LOTS of storage. Large back patio. Near Belmar Shopping. NO SMOKING. Small Pet okay w/ $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.