204 S Allison St
Last updated April 20 2020 at 10:46 PM

204 S Allison St

204 South Allison Street · No Longer Available
Location

204 South Allison Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful ranch duplex in quiet cul-de-sac backing to open space. All new flooring - new carpet and vinyl plank flooring [October 2019]. Eat-in Kitchen has refinished cabinets, range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Washer & dryer included 'as-is'. Formal dining room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in living room, dining room and hallway. Generous closet storage. Finished Family Room in partially finished basement. LOTS of storage. Large back patio. Near Belmar Shopping. NO SMOKING. Small Pet okay w/ $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 S Allison St have any available units?
204 S Allison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 204 S Allison St have?
Some of 204 S Allison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 S Allison St currently offering any rent specials?
204 S Allison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 S Allison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 S Allison St is pet friendly.
Does 204 S Allison St offer parking?
No, 204 S Allison St does not offer parking.
Does 204 S Allison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 S Allison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 S Allison St have a pool?
No, 204 S Allison St does not have a pool.
Does 204 S Allison St have accessible units?
No, 204 S Allison St does not have accessible units.
Does 204 S Allison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 S Allison St has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 S Allison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 S Allison St does not have units with air conditioning.
