Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:49 AM

203 Wright Street #102

203 Wright Street · (303) 325-2644
Location

203 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with detached single car garage located close to the community pool. Living room is open to the dining area and includes a cozy fireplace with stone accent wall as well as a sliding glass door that will take you to the covered patio.The kitchen was recently updated and includes stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and plenty of counter space. The bedroom is spacious and includes a walk in closet. The full bath with tile floor & tub surround, ample storage in the vanity and medicine cabinet. Home also includes a full sized front loading washer, dryer and air conditioning. HOA amenities include pool & clubhouse. Home is located with easy access to 6th Ave., Red Rocks Community College, St. Anthony's Hospital, the Federal Center, Union Ridge Park, 2 light rail stations, bus lines & Union Square restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Wright Street #102 have any available units?
203 Wright Street #102 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Wright Street #102 have?
Some of 203 Wright Street #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Wright Street #102 currently offering any rent specials?
203 Wright Street #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Wright Street #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Wright Street #102 is pet friendly.
Does 203 Wright Street #102 offer parking?
Yes, 203 Wright Street #102 does offer parking.
Does 203 Wright Street #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Wright Street #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Wright Street #102 have a pool?
Yes, 203 Wright Street #102 has a pool.
Does 203 Wright Street #102 have accessible units?
No, 203 Wright Street #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Wright Street #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Wright Street #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Wright Street #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 Wright Street #102 has units with air conditioning.
