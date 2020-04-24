203 Wright Street #102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with detached single car garage located close to the community pool. Living room is open to the dining area and includes a cozy fireplace with stone accent wall as well as a sliding glass door that will take you to the covered patio.The kitchen was recently updated and includes stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and plenty of counter space. The bedroom is spacious and includes a walk in closet. The full bath with tile floor & tub surround, ample storage in the vanity and medicine cabinet. Home also includes a full sized front loading washer, dryer and air conditioning. HOA amenities include pool & clubhouse. Home is located with easy access to 6th Ave., Red Rocks Community College, St. Anthony's Hospital, the Federal Center, Union Ridge Park, 2 light rail stations, bus lines & Union Square restaurants.