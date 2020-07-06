Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County Available 05/01/20 * Great 2 bed off Youngfield and 20th, close to I-70 and 6th with lots of amenities such as yard and garage. - * Great 2 bed off Youngfield and 20th, close to I-70 and 6th with lots of amenities such as yard and garage.

* $1350 + deposit

* 2015 Rosewood Dr

* 2 beds 1 bath hard wood floor and updated kitchen.

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit.

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the View Details button and then the blue button.



