Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County

2015 Rosewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Rosewood Drive, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County Available 05/01/20 * Great 2 bed off Youngfield and 20th, close to I-70 and 6th with lots of amenities such as yard and garage. - * Great 2 bed off Youngfield and 20th, close to I-70 and 6th with lots of amenities such as yard and garage.
* $1350 + deposit
* 2015 Rosewood Dr
* 2 beds 1 bath hard wood floor and updated kitchen.
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit.
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the View Details button and then the blue button.

(RLNE5744678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County have any available units?
2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County have?
Some of 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County offers parking.
Does 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County have a pool?
No, 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County have accessible units?
No, 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Rosewood Dr Jefferson County does not have units with air conditioning.

