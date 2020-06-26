All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 20 Cody Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
20 Cody Court
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:22 PM

20 Cody Court

20 Cody Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 Cody Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #911766.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in Lakewood will welcome you with 2,240 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with beautiful tile counter tops, a gorgeous tile backsplash to match, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a washer, and a finished basementwith 2 bonus rooms. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #911766.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Cody Court have any available units?
20 Cody Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 20 Cody Court have?
Some of 20 Cody Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Cody Court currently offering any rent specials?
20 Cody Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Cody Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Cody Court is pet friendly.
Does 20 Cody Court offer parking?
Yes, 20 Cody Court offers parking.
Does 20 Cody Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Cody Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Cody Court have a pool?
No, 20 Cody Court does not have a pool.
Does 20 Cody Court have accessible units?
No, 20 Cody Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Cody Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Cody Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Cody Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Cody Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College