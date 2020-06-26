20 Cody Court

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #911766.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in Lakewood will welcome you with 2,240 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with beautiful tile counter tops, a gorgeous tile backsplash to match, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a washer, and a finished basementwith 2 bonus rooms. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



