All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1900 Vance St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1900 Vance St
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

1900 Vance St

1900 Vance Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Edgewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1900 Vance Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1900 Vance St Available 08/10/19 2 Bed 1/2 Duplex with Central AC! by Sloan Lake - Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.
Available for a 2 year lease!
To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex features Central AC, hardwood floors, and a large fenced backyard. Just minutes away from Sloan's Lake and the Highlands area.
Lawn Mowing, Water and Sewer including in rent for an additional $85/month
Garage is not included or available.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE2397721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Vance St have any available units?
1900 Vance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1900 Vance St have?
Some of 1900 Vance St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Vance St currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Vance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Vance St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Vance St is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Vance St offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Vance St offers parking.
Does 1900 Vance St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Vance St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Vance St have a pool?
No, 1900 Vance St does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Vance St have accessible units?
No, 1900 Vance St does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Vance St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Vance St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Vance St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1900 Vance St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College