All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1880 South Cole Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1880 South Cole Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 4:20 AM

1880 South Cole Street

1880 South Cole Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Green Mountain
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1880 South Cole Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
1880 S Cole Street #B3
Please watch the video tour on our website!
Available for move in now!
Rent - $1,650
Deposit - $1,650
No smokers.
12-month lease
Pets possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
One assigned parking space

Fantastic location in Green Mountain! 2 bedrooms with 2 baths upstairs. 1/2 bath off kitchen on main level. Large living room/dining area combination. Open kitchen with all appliances. Full size washer/dryer located upstairs. Balcony off upstairs bedroom. Large closets. Built-ins. Central Air. Covered patio. Terrific location - minutes to Union Blvd (light rail, shops, restaurants, St. Anthony's Hospital). Easy commute to C-470 and 6th Ave. Walk/bike to Green Mountain trails, Bear Creek Lake Park and many area parks. Tenants have use of complex pool!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 South Cole Street have any available units?
1880 South Cole Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1880 South Cole Street have?
Some of 1880 South Cole Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 South Cole Street currently offering any rent specials?
1880 South Cole Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 South Cole Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1880 South Cole Street is pet friendly.
Does 1880 South Cole Street offer parking?
Yes, 1880 South Cole Street offers parking.
Does 1880 South Cole Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1880 South Cole Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 South Cole Street have a pool?
Yes, 1880 South Cole Street has a pool.
Does 1880 South Cole Street have accessible units?
No, 1880 South Cole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 South Cole Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1880 South Cole Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 South Cole Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1880 South Cole Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College