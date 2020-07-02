1880 South Cole Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

1880 S Cole Street #B3

Please watch the video tour on our website!

Available for move in now!

Rent - $1,650

Deposit - $1,650

No smokers.

12-month lease

Pets possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.

One assigned parking space



Fantastic location in Green Mountain! 2 bedrooms with 2 baths upstairs. 1/2 bath off kitchen on main level. Large living room/dining area combination. Open kitchen with all appliances. Full size washer/dryer located upstairs. Balcony off upstairs bedroom. Large closets. Built-ins. Central Air. Covered patio. Terrific location - minutes to Union Blvd (light rail, shops, restaurants, St. Anthony's Hospital). Easy commute to C-470 and 6th Ave. Walk/bike to Green Mountain trails, Bear Creek Lake Park and many area parks. Tenants have use of complex pool!



Contact us to schedule a showing.