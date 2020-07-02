1880 South Cole Street

Amenities
1880 S Cole Street #B3
Please watch the video tour on our website!
Available for move in now!
Rent - $1,650
Deposit - $1,650
No smokers.
12-month lease
Pets possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
One assigned parking space
Fantastic location in Green Mountain! 2 bedrooms with 2 baths upstairs. 1/2 bath off kitchen on main level. Large living room/dining area combination. Open kitchen with all appliances. Full size washer/dryer located upstairs. Balcony off upstairs bedroom. Large closets. Built-ins. Central Air. Covered patio. Terrific location - minutes to Union Blvd (light rail, shops, restaurants, St. Anthony's Hospital). Easy commute to C-470 and 6th Ave. Walk/bike to Green Mountain trails, Bear Creek Lake Park and many area parks. Tenants have use of complex pool!
Contact us to schedule a showing.