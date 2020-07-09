1873 Newland Court - 1

Amenities
Beautiful Updated Sloan's Lake Townhome! PET FRIENDLY!
AVAILABILITY DATE: July 1st, 2020. Flexible lease start dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Cats or dogs negotiable! (1 cat or 1 dog, or 1 of each, 2 dogs not allowed)
• Property Description •
* Beautiful hardwood floors
* Updated kitchen.
* Central A/C
* Lots of natural light
* Central location next to Target and other Sloan's Lake businesses
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: Parking lot in front of unit. 1 reserved space, overflow/guest parking next to unit available as well.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: $55/mo flat fee for water & trash. Electric & gas paid by tenant.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Upkeep of small planter in front of unit.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*