1873 Newland Court - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors cats allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Beautiful Updated Sloan's Lake Townhome! PET FRIENDLY!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 1st, 2020. Flexible lease start dates available.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Cats or dogs negotiable! (1 cat or 1 dog, or 1 of each, 2 dogs not allowed)



• Property Description •



* Beautiful hardwood floors

* Updated kitchen.

* Central A/C

* Lots of natural light

* Central location next to Target and other Sloan's Lake businesses

* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: Parking lot in front of unit. 1 reserved space, overflow/guest parking next to unit available as well.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: $55/mo flat fee for water & trash. Electric & gas paid by tenant.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Upkeep of small planter in front of unit.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*