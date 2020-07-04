All apartments in Lakewood
1865 Eaton Street
1865 Eaton Street

1865 Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1865 Eaton Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/273f18b0df ---- The apartments at Courtyard at Sloan\'s have been updated with new floors, new paint and new lighting. The kitchens feature lots of cabinets, a dishwasher, and an adjacent dining area. Each apartment has large walk-in closets, and its own patio or deck. Enjoy wireless internet access, on-site laundry, ample parking, and a courtyard with BBQ and shaded seating. Located within walking distance to Sloan?s Lake, the Courtyard is near the Edgewater shopping district, and convenient to schools and public transportation. Nearby you?ll find Coda Coffee, Providence Tavern, US Thai, King Soopers and Target. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Contemporary Wall Colors Courtyard Designer Lighting Disposal Near Bus Lines Near Downtown Near Sloan\'s Lake Pets Allowed Private Balcony (Select Units) Stove (Gas) Window Blinds Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 Eaton Street have any available units?
1865 Eaton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1865 Eaton Street have?
Some of 1865 Eaton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Eaton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Eaton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 Eaton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1865 Eaton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1865 Eaton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1865 Eaton Street offers parking.
Does 1865 Eaton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1865 Eaton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 Eaton Street have a pool?
No, 1865 Eaton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1865 Eaton Street have accessible units?
No, 1865 Eaton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 Eaton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1865 Eaton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1865 Eaton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1865 Eaton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

