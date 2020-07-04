1865 Eaton Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/273f18b0df ---- The apartments at Courtyard at Sloan\'s have been updated with new floors, new paint and new lighting. The kitchens feature lots of cabinets, a dishwasher, and an adjacent dining area. Each apartment has large walk-in closets, and its own patio or deck. Enjoy wireless internet access, on-site laundry, ample parking, and a courtyard with BBQ and shaded seating. Located within walking distance to Sloan?s Lake, the Courtyard is near the Edgewater shopping district, and convenient to schools and public transportation. Nearby you?ll find Coda Coffee, Providence Tavern, US Thai, King Soopers and Target. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Contemporary Wall Colors Courtyard Designer Lighting Disposal Near Bus Lines Near Downtown Near Sloan\'s Lake Pets Allowed Private Balcony (Select Units) Stove (Gas) Window Blinds Wireless Internet