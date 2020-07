Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Perfect Condo in the Perfect Location - Here we have a great home in Lakewood with all you need for comfortable and luxury living. Close to downtown, Sloans Lake, shopping, dining, coffee, breweries, this could not be a better location.



Sit at the pool and relax all summer long in our community pool.



Inquire today to schedule a safe and sanitized showing with all the COVID19 precautions taken to keep you healthy and safe.



(RLNE3220184)