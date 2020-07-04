1817 S Union Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/faa62cb06f ---- To schedule a showing of this unique apartment, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720-571-7488! Available NOW! Is this great home, with plenty of space for hosting and lives very big. Large living room provides amazing natural light that fills the dining room and living room. New paint and new floors are a great mix of laminate, tile and carpet to fit your every need and ideally suited for each room. Huge master suite with private bathroom! The basement is very open with added storage space or perfect home gym! Attached 1 car garage with extra parking space in front, community has lots of extra parking for guests. This unit comes with washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove. Easy access to highways and quick drive to head into the mountains. Come see this beautiful town home today! Located near, W Jewell Ave & S Union Blvd, near Golden, CO Take our 3D tour here! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3WDsS2vp27e Rent is $1,795.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,795.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant are responsible for all utilities! Sorry no pets are allowed at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/