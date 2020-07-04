All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

1817 S Union Blvd

1817 South Union Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1817 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
gym
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/faa62cb06f ---- To schedule a showing of this unique apartment, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720-571-7488! Available NOW! Is this great home, with plenty of space for hosting and lives very big. Large living room provides amazing natural light that fills the dining room and living room. New paint and new floors are a great mix of laminate, tile and carpet to fit your every need and ideally suited for each room. Huge master suite with private bathroom! The basement is very open with added storage space or perfect home gym! Attached 1 car garage with extra parking space in front, community has lots of extra parking for guests. This unit comes with washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove. Easy access to highways and quick drive to head into the mountains. Come see this beautiful town home today! Located near, W Jewell Ave & S Union Blvd, near Golden, CO Take our 3D tour here! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3WDsS2vp27e Rent is $1,795.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,795.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant are responsible for all utilities! Sorry no pets are allowed at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 S Union Blvd have any available units?
1817 S Union Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1817 S Union Blvd have?
Some of 1817 S Union Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 S Union Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1817 S Union Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 S Union Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1817 S Union Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1817 S Union Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1817 S Union Blvd offers parking.
Does 1817 S Union Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 S Union Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 S Union Blvd have a pool?
No, 1817 S Union Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1817 S Union Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1817 S Union Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 S Union Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 S Union Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 S Union Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 S Union Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

