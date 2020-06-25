1755 North Harlan Street

Amenities

w/d hookup new construction garage stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage new construction

Charming, Newly Built Carriage House with Covered Parking!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: January 02, 2020 or up to 30 days from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* New construction, never lived in!

* Minutes from Sloan's Lake

* Easy access to downtown Denver

* 2 bed/ 1 bath

* Open kitchen with stainless appliances

* 2 covered parking spaces

* Washer & Dryer hook-ups



GARAGE/PARKING: Carport, 2 covered spaces

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Kitchen appliances included, laundry hook-ups

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water

YARD: Shared, fenced yard

AIR CONDITIONING: No A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*