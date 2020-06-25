All apartments in Lakewood
1755 North Harlan Street
1755 North Harlan Street

1755 Harlan St · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Harlan St, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
new construction
Charming, Newly Built Carriage House with Covered Parking!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: January 02, 2020 or up to 30 days from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* New construction, never lived in!
* Minutes from Sloan's Lake
* Easy access to downtown Denver
* 2 bed/ 1 bath
* Open kitchen with stainless appliances
* 2 covered parking spaces
* Washer & Dryer hook-ups

GARAGE/PARKING: Carport, 2 covered spaces
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Kitchen appliances included, laundry hook-ups
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water
YARD: Shared, fenced yard
AIR CONDITIONING: No A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

