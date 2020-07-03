All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 169 Eaton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
169 Eaton Court
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

169 Eaton Court

169 Eaton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

169 Eaton Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a42d31006a ---- Less than 10 minutes from Belmar, on a cul-de-sac, with a huge yard backing to a creek and private 1 car garage. This tri-level duplex feels like a home. Enjoy the formal living room, large kitchen and laundry room on the main level. The lower level includes a family room, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. And relax upstairs with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Newer carpet, paint and appliances. Attached Garage 1 Car Huge Fenced in Yard Backing to a Creek Cul-de-sac Washer/Dryer and Large Laundry Room Dogs OK Owner pays sewer and water. 1st month\'s rent 1 months deposit due at signing. Up to 2 dogs allowed $350 non-refundable pet fee per dog. Must be at least 1 year old and house trained. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenant pay Xcel (Gas, Electric), cable, internet. Cul De Sac Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Eaton Court have any available units?
169 Eaton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 169 Eaton Court have?
Some of 169 Eaton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Eaton Court currently offering any rent specials?
169 Eaton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Eaton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 Eaton Court is pet friendly.
Does 169 Eaton Court offer parking?
Yes, 169 Eaton Court offers parking.
Does 169 Eaton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 Eaton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Eaton Court have a pool?
No, 169 Eaton Court does not have a pool.
Does 169 Eaton Court have accessible units?
No, 169 Eaton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Eaton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Eaton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Eaton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Eaton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College