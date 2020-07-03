169 Eaton Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a42d31006a ---- Less than 10 minutes from Belmar, on a cul-de-sac, with a huge yard backing to a creek and private 1 car garage. This tri-level duplex feels like a home. Enjoy the formal living room, large kitchen and laundry room on the main level. The lower level includes a family room, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. And relax upstairs with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Newer carpet, paint and appliances. Attached Garage 1 Car Huge Fenced in Yard Backing to a Creek Cul-de-sac Washer/Dryer and Large Laundry Room Dogs OK Owner pays sewer and water. 1st month\'s rent 1 months deposit due at signing. Up to 2 dogs allowed $350 non-refundable pet fee per dog. Must be at least 1 year old and house trained. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenant pay Xcel (Gas, Electric), cable, internet. Cul De Sac Washer/Dryer