Lakewood, CO
1682 S Yukon St
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:20 AM

1682 S Yukon St

1682 South Yukon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1682 South Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Tours can be scheduled at: https://www.avail.co/s/17807. Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lakewood. 15 minutes to downtown or I-70 to mountains. Close to Belmar. Large yard. New Lifeproof floors being installed. Large master bedroom with large closet. 2nd bedrooms upstairs and two additional rooms and family room in basement. Single bay garage and second parking spot on side of garage.

REQUIRED: CREDIT CHECK, BACKGROUND CHECK AND RENTAL HISTORY CHECK.

Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer hook-ups (can use current washer and dryer as long as they last), and large yard. No Utilities included. One approved pet allowed for extra $75/month (Landlord must approve pet). Date Available: Mar 9th 2020. $2,000/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. First and last month rent required (last month rent may be split over first thee months).

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1682 S Yukon St have any available units?
1682 S Yukon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1682 S Yukon St have?
Some of 1682 S Yukon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1682 S Yukon St currently offering any rent specials?
1682 S Yukon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1682 S Yukon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1682 S Yukon St is pet friendly.
Does 1682 S Yukon St offer parking?
Yes, 1682 S Yukon St offers parking.
Does 1682 S Yukon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1682 S Yukon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1682 S Yukon St have a pool?
No, 1682 S Yukon St does not have a pool.
Does 1682 S Yukon St have accessible units?
No, 1682 S Yukon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1682 S Yukon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1682 S Yukon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1682 S Yukon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1682 S Yukon St does not have units with air conditioning.
