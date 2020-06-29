1682 S Yukon St

Amenities

Tours can be scheduled at: https://www.avail.co/s/17807. Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lakewood. 15 minutes to downtown or I-70 to mountains. Close to Belmar. Large yard. New Lifeproof floors being installed. Large master bedroom with large closet. 2nd bedrooms upstairs and two additional rooms and family room in basement. Single bay garage and second parking spot on side of garage.



REQUIRED: CREDIT CHECK, BACKGROUND CHECK AND RENTAL HISTORY CHECK.



Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer hook-ups (can use current washer and dryer as long as they last), and large yard. No Utilities included. One approved pet allowed for extra $75/month (Landlord must approve pet). Date Available: Mar 9th 2020. $2,000/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. First and last month rent required (last month rent may be split over first thee months).



