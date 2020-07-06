All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1677 Ames Ct #31.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1677 Ames Ct #31
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1677 Ames Ct #31

1677 Ames Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Edgewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1677 Ames Court, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1677 Ames Ct #31 Available 12/01/19 Stunning Sloan's Lake Condo - Just Steps Away From Recreation, Shopping & More - 2 Bedrooms + Large Den
2 Full Bathrooms
Like New - Vaulted Ceilings
Open Floorplan
Breakfast Bar
Oversized One Car Garage
Huge Patio
All Appliances
Central Air
Walk to the Lake
Amazing Location
Great location - see some neighborhood attractions at:

https://edgewaterpublicmarket.com/

Call 303-750-2900 ext 1002 for more info or to schedule a viewing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5196036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1677 Ames Ct #31 have any available units?
1677 Ames Ct #31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1677 Ames Ct #31 have?
Some of 1677 Ames Ct #31's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1677 Ames Ct #31 currently offering any rent specials?
1677 Ames Ct #31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 Ames Ct #31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1677 Ames Ct #31 is pet friendly.
Does 1677 Ames Ct #31 offer parking?
Yes, 1677 Ames Ct #31 offers parking.
Does 1677 Ames Ct #31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1677 Ames Ct #31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 Ames Ct #31 have a pool?
No, 1677 Ames Ct #31 does not have a pool.
Does 1677 Ames Ct #31 have accessible units?
No, 1677 Ames Ct #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 Ames Ct #31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1677 Ames Ct #31 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1677 Ames Ct #31 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1677 Ames Ct #31 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College