1675 South Cole Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

1675 South Cole Street

1675 South Cole Street · No Longer Available
Location

1675 South Cole Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1235214.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Lakewood Vista will welcome you with 1,057 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, community pool, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Green Mountain Trail, and Lower Ravine Park. Also nearby are Natural Grocers, King Soopers, Starbucks, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave, C-470, and I-70.

Nearby schools include Foothills Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, Green Mountain High School, and Colorado School of Mines.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 South Cole Street have any available units?
1675 South Cole Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1675 South Cole Street have?
Some of 1675 South Cole Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 South Cole Street currently offering any rent specials?
1675 South Cole Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 South Cole Street pet-friendly?
No, 1675 South Cole Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1675 South Cole Street offer parking?
Yes, 1675 South Cole Street offers parking.
Does 1675 South Cole Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1675 South Cole Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 South Cole Street have a pool?
Yes, 1675 South Cole Street has a pool.
Does 1675 South Cole Street have accessible units?
No, 1675 South Cole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 South Cole Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1675 South Cole Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 South Cole Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1675 South Cole Street has units with air conditioning.
