1675 South Cole Street

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Lakewood Vista will welcome you with 1,057 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, community pool, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Green Mountain Trail, and Lower Ravine Park. Also nearby are Natural Grocers, King Soopers, Starbucks, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave, C-470, and I-70.



Nearby schools include Foothills Elementary School, Carmody Middle School, Green Mountain High School, and Colorado School of Mines.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



