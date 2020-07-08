All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1630 Ames Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1630 Ames Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1630 Ames Court

1630 Ames Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Edgewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1630 Ames Court, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1630 Ames Court Available 06/08/20 Large 2 bed/2 bath Edgewater Townhome - This spacious townhome is located in the coveted Edgewater area adjacent to Sloans lake. Easy access to shopping and public transportation. This beautiful home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, and attached garage. Large finished basement area for entertaining. Includes central air and fireplace. Water, sewer, and trash are included as well.

We show by appointment only. Applications can be found on our website at www.csandassociates.net under the tenant tab. Application fee is $30 per adult. We require a FICO credit score of at least 620 to qualify. Please call (303) 422-7992 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3844316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Ames Court have any available units?
1630 Ames Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1630 Ames Court have?
Some of 1630 Ames Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Ames Court currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Ames Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Ames Court pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Ames Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1630 Ames Court offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Ames Court offers parking.
Does 1630 Ames Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Ames Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Ames Court have a pool?
No, 1630 Ames Court does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Ames Court have accessible units?
No, 1630 Ames Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Ames Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Ames Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Ames Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1630 Ames Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College