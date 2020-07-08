Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

1630 Ames Court Available 06/08/20 Large 2 bed/2 bath Edgewater Townhome - This spacious townhome is located in the coveted Edgewater area adjacent to Sloans lake. Easy access to shopping and public transportation. This beautiful home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, and attached garage. Large finished basement area for entertaining. Includes central air and fireplace. Water, sewer, and trash are included as well.



We show by appointment only. Applications can be found on our website at www.csandassociates.net under the tenant tab. Application fee is $30 per adult. We require a FICO credit score of at least 620 to qualify. Please call (303) 422-7992 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3844316)