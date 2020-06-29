1590 Swadley St

Amenities

on-site laundry parking range refrigerator

New Flooring throughout this well laid out and clean 2 bedroom unit with a gas stove, fridge, dining nook, large living room and shared laundry facilities. Off street parking and dedicated mailbox for unit.



Gas and electric utilities are tenant responsibility, First month rent and security deposit to move in. 3x income required, poor credit accepted with larger deposit.

Great 6 unit apartment building featuring individual furnaces, shared coin operated laundry, off street parking, private entrances and individual mailboxes.