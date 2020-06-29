All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

1590 Swadley St

1590 Swadley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1590 Swadley Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
New Flooring throughout this well laid out and clean 2 bedroom unit with a gas stove, fridge, dining nook, large living room and shared laundry facilities. Off street parking and dedicated mailbox for unit.

Gas and electric utilities are tenant responsibility, First month rent and security deposit to move in. 3x income required, poor credit accepted with larger deposit.
Great 6 unit apartment building featuring individual furnaces, shared coin operated laundry, off street parking, private entrances and individual mailboxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Swadley St have any available units?
1590 Swadley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1590 Swadley St have?
Some of 1590 Swadley St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 Swadley St currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Swadley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Swadley St pet-friendly?
No, 1590 Swadley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1590 Swadley St offer parking?
Yes, 1590 Swadley St offers parking.
Does 1590 Swadley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1590 Swadley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Swadley St have a pool?
No, 1590 Swadley St does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Swadley St have accessible units?
No, 1590 Swadley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Swadley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1590 Swadley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1590 Swadley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1590 Swadley St does not have units with air conditioning.

