Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:38 PM

1580 Taft Street

1580 Taft Street · (720) 730-7186
Location

1580 Taft Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come check out this great home close to downtown! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 750 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and access to the backyard. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with a large window that brings in great natural light. The living area is spacious and complete with beautiful hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit washer and dryer tucked away in a closet on the main floor. Outside you can enjoy some Colorado sunshine from the fully fenced-in backyard. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes from Daniel’s Park, Lowe’s, King Soopers, and countless other shops and restaurants. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to I-70. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced-in Backyard
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Street
School District: Jefferson County School District

Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1580 Taft Street have any available units?
1580 Taft Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1580 Taft Street have?
Some of 1580 Taft Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1580 Taft Street currently offering any rent specials?
1580 Taft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1580 Taft Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1580 Taft Street is pet friendly.
Does 1580 Taft Street offer parking?
Yes, 1580 Taft Street offers parking.
Does 1580 Taft Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1580 Taft Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1580 Taft Street have a pool?
No, 1580 Taft Street does not have a pool.
Does 1580 Taft Street have accessible units?
No, 1580 Taft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1580 Taft Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1580 Taft Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1580 Taft Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1580 Taft Street does not have units with air conditioning.
