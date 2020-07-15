1580 Taft Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come check out this great home close to downtown! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 750 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and access to the backyard. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with a large window that brings in great natural light. The living area is spacious and complete with beautiful hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit washer and dryer tucked away in a closet on the main floor. Outside you can enjoy some Colorado sunshine from the fully fenced-in backyard. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes from Daniel’s Park, Lowe’s, King Soopers, and countless other shops and restaurants. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to I-70. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced-in Backyard

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Street

School District: Jefferson County School District



Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Contact us to schedule a showing.