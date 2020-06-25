All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

1575 S. Marshall St.

1575 South Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Location

1575 South Marshall Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NICE HOUSE!! HUGE BACK YARD!! - This large 2bed, 2bath home features an open floor plan, new carpet throughout, 2 fireplaces, big bedrooms, spacious kitchen, huge back yard and attached 2 car garage. For outdoor relaxing, there is a large covered patio in the back. Easy access to highway 285, downtown Denver and the south metro Denver area! Hurry, a property like this won't last long! Please call Amy at 303-495-4508 to schedule a time to take a look.

$1850.00/mo rent, $1850.00 security deposit. AVAILABLE NOW!
Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors
www.mscrealestateadvisors.com

(RLNE4810973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 S. Marshall St. have any available units?
1575 S. Marshall St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1575 S. Marshall St. have?
Some of 1575 S. Marshall St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 S. Marshall St. currently offering any rent specials?
1575 S. Marshall St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 S. Marshall St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1575 S. Marshall St. is pet friendly.
Does 1575 S. Marshall St. offer parking?
Yes, 1575 S. Marshall St. offers parking.
Does 1575 S. Marshall St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 S. Marshall St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 S. Marshall St. have a pool?
No, 1575 S. Marshall St. does not have a pool.
Does 1575 S. Marshall St. have accessible units?
No, 1575 S. Marshall St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 S. Marshall St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1575 S. Marshall St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1575 S. Marshall St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1575 S. Marshall St. does not have units with air conditioning.
