15574 W. Harvard Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking garage

Thoughtfully designed with over 3200 sq ft of usable living space with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Enjoy indoor outdoor living as your contemporary farmhouse kitchen opens to a private courtyard offering extra dining, living, and entertaining space. The second floor includes two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath plus a comfortable master. Start your day with beautiful mountain views and enjoy the spacious walk-in shower with custom tilework. Enjoy 24/7 access with no commute to your private professional gym in the basement then relax in the cozy TV nook and flex space. Technology-forward and energy efficient, this home includes Ring Doorbell, Nest thermostat, LED lighting throughout, in ceiling speakers, tank-less water heater, and a 50-year cement tile roof. This home has high-end everything with hiking and biking right outside your doorstep; Colorado living at its finest.