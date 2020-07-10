All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 15208 W Baker Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
15208 W Baker Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

15208 W Baker Ave

15208 West Baker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15208 West Baker Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80228
Rooney Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Wonderful Solterra Home with Great Views - Property Id: 287779

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Solterra with walk out basement. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and shared yard. Utilities not included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,800/month rent. $3,800 security deposit required. Can also be furnished for an additional amount.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287779
Property Id 287779

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15208 W Baker Ave have any available units?
15208 W Baker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 15208 W Baker Ave have?
Some of 15208 W Baker Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15208 W Baker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15208 W Baker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15208 W Baker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15208 W Baker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 15208 W Baker Ave offer parking?
No, 15208 W Baker Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15208 W Baker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15208 W Baker Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15208 W Baker Ave have a pool?
No, 15208 W Baker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15208 W Baker Ave have accessible units?
No, 15208 W Baker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15208 W Baker Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15208 W Baker Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15208 W Baker Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15208 W Baker Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College