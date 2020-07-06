All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1520 South Ames Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1520 South Ames Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:50 PM

1520 South Ames Street

1520 South Ames Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1520 South Ames Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement duplex in Sanderson Creek neighborhood, approximately 1100 square feet, spacious living room and eat in kitchen with all appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Lots of interior updates including new paint and carpet. Shared on-site laundry. 2 assigned parking spaces in the front of the unit. Internet, gas/electric and water included. Convenient Lakewood location, easy access to Downtown. Pet negotiable with $250 refundable pet deposit. Please call Level Up Property Management for a showing, 720-787-9095

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 South Ames Street have any available units?
1520 South Ames Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1520 South Ames Street have?
Some of 1520 South Ames Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 South Ames Street currently offering any rent specials?
1520 South Ames Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 South Ames Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 South Ames Street is pet friendly.
Does 1520 South Ames Street offer parking?
Yes, 1520 South Ames Street offers parking.
Does 1520 South Ames Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 South Ames Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 South Ames Street have a pool?
No, 1520 South Ames Street does not have a pool.
Does 1520 South Ames Street have accessible units?
No, 1520 South Ames Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 South Ames Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 South Ames Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 South Ames Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 South Ames Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College