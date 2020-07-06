1520 South Ames Street

Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement duplex in Sanderson Creek neighborhood, approximately 1100 square feet, spacious living room and eat in kitchen with all appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Lots of interior updates including new paint and carpet. Shared on-site laundry. 2 assigned parking spaces in the front of the unit. Internet, gas/electric and water included. Convenient Lakewood location, easy access to Downtown. Pet negotiable with $250 refundable pet deposit. Please call Level Up Property Management for a showing, 720-787-9095