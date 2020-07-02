All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

148 So. Kendall St.

148 South Kendall Street · No Longer Available
Location

148 South Kendall Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom Lakewood Duplex - Property Id: 164521

Clean, cozy with a huge fenced yard. Hardwood floors with tile in the kitchen, bath and eating area. Good size closets and a linen closet. The yard is private and fenced with a storage shed. Very close to Belmar, Lakewood library and O'Kane Park.

The rent is $1350 a month plus utilities with a month's security deposit and a one year lease. Please call 720-936-3545 for an application and to arrange a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164521p
Property Id 164521

(RLNE5197837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 So. Kendall St. have any available units?
148 So. Kendall St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 148 So. Kendall St. have?
Some of 148 So. Kendall St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 So. Kendall St. currently offering any rent specials?
148 So. Kendall St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 So. Kendall St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 So. Kendall St. is pet friendly.
Does 148 So. Kendall St. offer parking?
No, 148 So. Kendall St. does not offer parking.
Does 148 So. Kendall St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 So. Kendall St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 So. Kendall St. have a pool?
No, 148 So. Kendall St. does not have a pool.
Does 148 So. Kendall St. have accessible units?
No, 148 So. Kendall St. does not have accessible units.
Does 148 So. Kendall St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 So. Kendall St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 So. Kendall St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 So. Kendall St. does not have units with air conditioning.

