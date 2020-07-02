148 So. Kendall St.

Amenities

2 bedroom Lakewood Duplex - Property Id: 164521



Clean, cozy with a huge fenced yard. Hardwood floors with tile in the kitchen, bath and eating area. Good size closets and a linen closet. The yard is private and fenced with a storage shed. Very close to Belmar, Lakewood library and O'Kane Park.



The rent is $1350 a month plus utilities with a month's security deposit and a one year lease. Please call 720-936-3545 for an application and to arrange a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164521p

