Last updated October 10 2019 at 1:41 PM

1448 Ames Street

1448 Ames Street · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Ames Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION! Minutes away from Sloan's Lake Park, Dry Gulch Park and the popular West Colfax area offering tons of restaurants and things to do! This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and an endless amount of potential. Just 3 miles from the heart of downtown Denver, this neighborhood is experiencing major growth and is a hot-commodity location.

~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~

303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: Sheridan & Colfax

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Ames Street have any available units?
1448 Ames Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 1448 Ames Street currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Ames Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Ames Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 Ames Street is pet friendly.
Does 1448 Ames Street offer parking?
No, 1448 Ames Street does not offer parking.
Does 1448 Ames Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Ames Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Ames Street have a pool?
No, 1448 Ames Street does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Ames Street have accessible units?
No, 1448 Ames Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Ames Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 Ames Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1448 Ames Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1448 Ames Street does not have units with air conditioning.
