1448 Ames Street

Amenities
GREAT LOCATION! Minutes away from Sloan's Lake Park, Dry Gulch Park and the popular West Colfax area offering tons of restaurants and things to do! This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and an endless amount of potential. Just 3 miles from the heart of downtown Denver, this neighborhood is experiencing major growth and is a hot-commodity location.
~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~
303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: Sheridan & Colfax
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.