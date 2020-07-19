Amenities

1415 South Depew Street Available 04/30/19 Beautiful Home with Fabulous Updated Kitchen, New Master with walk in closet and private bath - This 1142 square foot home has a fabulous updated kitchen, new master with walk-in closet and private bath. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The backyard is huge, with lots of opportunities to plant vegetable gardens and flowers. The home is in a great location with easy access to downtown, public transportation, entertainment, and the mountains.



