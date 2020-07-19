All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

1415 South Depew Street

1415 South Depew Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 South Depew Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1415 South Depew Street Available 04/30/19 Beautiful Home with Fabulous Updated Kitchen, New Master with walk in closet and private bath - This 1142 square foot home has a fabulous updated kitchen, new master with walk-in closet and private bath. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The backyard is huge, with lots of opportunities to plant vegetable gardens and flowers. The home is in a great location with easy access to downtown, public transportation, entertainment, and the mountains.

*In the case this property is listed for sale, we will purchase the property, and lease it to you, at the listed rent, ask for more details!*

#shopforahomeforsaletorent #chooseyourrental #leaseoption

Broker reciprocity by eXp Realty, LLC

(RLNE4727811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 South Depew Street have any available units?
1415 South Depew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 1415 South Depew Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 South Depew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 South Depew Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 South Depew Street is pet friendly.
Does 1415 South Depew Street offer parking?
No, 1415 South Depew Street does not offer parking.
Does 1415 South Depew Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 South Depew Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 South Depew Street have a pool?
No, 1415 South Depew Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 South Depew Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 South Depew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 South Depew Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 South Depew Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 South Depew Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 South Depew Street does not have units with air conditioning.
