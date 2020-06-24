1369 Vance St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool

AVAILABLE MAY 1 - This is a charming and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in a quiet and well maintained community. The home features a spacious main floor with full kitchen and dining area, large living area, guest bathroom, and in-unit laundry. The second floor of this home features two large bedrooms with BEAUTIFUL hardwood floors (one with walk in closet), and a full bathroom. This is a townhouse-style condo with NO UPSTAIRS OR DOWNSTAIRS NEIGHBORS! Quiet, very well maintained, and ready for immediate move in. Home features central heat and A/C. One assigned parking space adjacent to the home, and on-street parking available (dead end street with little traffic). Home also includes additional storage locker on-site. First month's rent and security deposit equal to one month's rent required for move in. Property is service animal friendly - no other pets at this time. Security Deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee: $55 per adult, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing online by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/e27377502f