1369 Vance St

Amenities
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - This is a charming and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in a quiet and well maintained community. The home features a spacious main floor with full kitchen and dining area, large living area, guest bathroom, and in-unit laundry. The second floor of this home features two large bedrooms with BEAUTIFUL hardwood floors (one with walk in closet), and a full bathroom. This is a townhouse-style condo with NO UPSTAIRS OR DOWNSTAIRS NEIGHBORS! Quiet, very well maintained, and ready for immediate move in. Home features central heat and A/C. One assigned parking space adjacent to the home, and on-street parking available (dead end street with little traffic). Home also includes additional storage locker on-site. First month's rent and security deposit equal to one month's rent required for move in. Property is service animal friendly - no other pets at this time. Security Deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee: $55 per adult, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing online by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/e27377502f