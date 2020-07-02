All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:26 AM

1323 S Cape Way

1323 South Cape Way · No Longer Available
Location

1323 South Cape Way, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Please call Binh at 303-521-5510 for detail.
Beautiful multi level family home in Lakewood with three bedrooms on upper level and one bed room on lower level. Walkout from garden level. Approximately 1932 Sq Ft.

Room locations:
Main level: Family room & kitchen with tile & hard wood floor.

Upstairs: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with hard wood floor.

Lower level: 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, fireplace & laundry room.

2 car garage with remote control open and close.

Included:
1. Trash service.
2. Professional lawn mowing weekly from May to October.
Sprinkler system front and back yard.
3. Stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, stove & dishwasher.
4. Washer & Dryer.
5. Most LED lights through out the house.

Tenants:
1. Water
2. Utilities

Lease: 18 months, $2,450 a month.
Property is available to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 S Cape Way have any available units?
1323 S Cape Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1323 S Cape Way have?
Some of 1323 S Cape Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 S Cape Way currently offering any rent specials?
1323 S Cape Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 S Cape Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 S Cape Way is pet friendly.
Does 1323 S Cape Way offer parking?
Yes, 1323 S Cape Way offers parking.
Does 1323 S Cape Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 S Cape Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 S Cape Way have a pool?
No, 1323 S Cape Way does not have a pool.
Does 1323 S Cape Way have accessible units?
No, 1323 S Cape Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 S Cape Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 S Cape Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 S Cape Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1323 S Cape Way has units with air conditioning.

