1323 S Cape Way

Please call Binh at 303-521-5510 for detail.

Beautiful multi level family home in Lakewood with three bedrooms on upper level and one bed room on lower level. Walkout from garden level. Approximately 1932 Sq Ft.



Room locations:

Main level: Family room & kitchen with tile & hard wood floor.



Upstairs: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with hard wood floor.



Lower level: 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, fireplace & laundry room.



2 car garage with remote control open and close.



Included:

1. Trash service.

2. Professional lawn mowing weekly from May to October.

Sprinkler system front and back yard.

3. Stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, stove & dishwasher.

4. Washer & Dryer.

5. Most LED lights through out the house.



Tenants:

1. Water

2. Utilities



Lease: 18 months, $2,450 a month.

Property is available to move in.