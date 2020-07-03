1315 Teller Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for move in on or about 9/28/2018

Rent - $1725

Deposit - $1725

No smokers

Property owner would prefer no pets but my consider a pet to well qualified applicants with an additional deposit of $500.



Terrific house with finished basement! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level. Non-conforming bedroom in the basement plus 1/2 bath. Original charm throughout with some newer updates - vinyl windows, new refrigerator, new carpet. Hardwood floors, lots of natural light! Full size washer/dryer hookups in basement. Off street parking (carport), shed, fenced backyard, and sprinkler system.



Great location near the light rail station at 13th and Wadsworth.

Contact us to schedule a showing.