All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1315 Teller Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1315 Teller Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1315 Teller Street

1315 Teller Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Molholm
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1315 Teller Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for move in on or about 9/28/2018
Rent - $1725
Deposit - $1725
No smokers
Property owner would prefer no pets but my consider a pet to well qualified applicants with an additional deposit of $500.

Terrific house with finished basement! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level. Non-conforming bedroom in the basement plus 1/2 bath. Original charm throughout with some newer updates - vinyl windows, new refrigerator, new carpet. Hardwood floors, lots of natural light! Full size washer/dryer hookups in basement. Off street parking (carport), shed, fenced backyard, and sprinkler system.

Great location near the light rail station at 13th and Wadsworth.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Teller Street have any available units?
1315 Teller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1315 Teller Street have?
Some of 1315 Teller Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Teller Street currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Teller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Teller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Teller Street is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Teller Street offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Teller Street offers parking.
Does 1315 Teller Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Teller Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Teller Street have a pool?
No, 1315 Teller Street does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Teller Street have accessible units?
No, 1315 Teller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Teller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Teller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Teller Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Teller Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College