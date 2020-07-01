All apartments in Lakewood
12977 W. Oregon Drive

12977 West Oregon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12977 West Oregon Drive, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Green Mountain Beauty-Available Now!! - This great Green Mountain home is well kept and in extraordinary condition. With 3 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms down, there's room for a home office or just space for everyone to relax.

Enjoy the park like fenced backyard with a patio, beautiful shade trees, and backs to open space. The kitchen has newer appliances, and leads to a formal dining room with hardwood planking.

This home has a large 2 car garage and almost 2000 square foot of living space. This home has 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with multiple living spacees, new carpet, new hardwood planking, a cooling system, a Master suite, and Large windows.

Close to multiple parks, Red Rocks, Open Space, lakes, shopping, and dining. If this sounds like a place to call home call Laura today!

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

For additional information please call Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622.

(RLNE2715632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12977 W. Oregon Drive have any available units?
12977 W. Oregon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 12977 W. Oregon Drive have?
Some of 12977 W. Oregon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12977 W. Oregon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12977 W. Oregon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12977 W. Oregon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12977 W. Oregon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 12977 W. Oregon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12977 W. Oregon Drive offers parking.
Does 12977 W. Oregon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12977 W. Oregon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12977 W. Oregon Drive have a pool?
No, 12977 W. Oregon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12977 W. Oregon Drive have accessible units?
No, 12977 W. Oregon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12977 W. Oregon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12977 W. Oregon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12977 W. Oregon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12977 W. Oregon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

