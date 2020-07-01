12977 W. Oregon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Green Mountain Beauty-Available Now!! - This great Green Mountain home is well kept and in extraordinary condition. With 3 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms down, there's room for a home office or just space for everyone to relax.



Enjoy the park like fenced backyard with a patio, beautiful shade trees, and backs to open space. The kitchen has newer appliances, and leads to a formal dining room with hardwood planking.



This home has a large 2 car garage and almost 2000 square foot of living space. This home has 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with multiple living spacees, new carpet, new hardwood planking, a cooling system, a Master suite, and Large windows.



Close to multiple parks, Red Rocks, Open Space, lakes, shopping, and dining. If this sounds like a place to call home call Laura today!



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



For additional information please call Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622.



(RLNE2715632)