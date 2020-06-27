All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 12590 west dakota.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
12590 west dakota
Last updated July 22 2019 at 8:54 AM

12590 west dakota

12590 West Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Foothills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12590 West Dakota Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
I am looking for someone to take over my lease starting now through 12312019 at friendlya Lakewood Apts There is an option to renew at the end of the lease term

The rent is per month This does not include utilities Covered parking is optional and costs per month

No deposit There is a application fee for each responsible and a administration fee once application is approved

Located in Lakewood, CO near the Federal Center The Light Rail is less than one mile away About a 15min drive to Downtown Denver andor Golden, CO

Serious inquiries only please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12590 west dakota have any available units?
12590 west dakota doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 12590 west dakota currently offering any rent specials?
12590 west dakota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12590 west dakota pet-friendly?
No, 12590 west dakota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 12590 west dakota offer parking?
Yes, 12590 west dakota offers parking.
Does 12590 west dakota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12590 west dakota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12590 west dakota have a pool?
No, 12590 west dakota does not have a pool.
Does 12590 west dakota have accessible units?
No, 12590 west dakota does not have accessible units.
Does 12590 west dakota have units with dishwashers?
No, 12590 west dakota does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12590 west dakota have units with air conditioning?
No, 12590 west dakota does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College