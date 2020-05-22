All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:35 PM

12476 W Nevada Plaza

12476 West Nevada Place · No Longer Available
Location

12476 West Nevada Place, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
APPLY BY SUNDAY 11/18 and get NOVEMBER RENT FREE and HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT! PARTIALLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath Green Mountain Condo - INCLUDES UTILITIES! Just bring your bed! Great location with easy access to Kipling, 470 and 6th Ave. Close to many hiking/biking trails. Newer appliances. Wood burning fireplace. 1 assigned parking space. High ceilings and skylights. Washer and Dryer. Portable A/C unit provided. Open and airy floor plan w/ furnished living area. Bedroom includes mounted flat screen tv, dresser and bookcase. Owner pays water, sewer, gas and electric. Tenant responsible for cable/internet. Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. No smoking. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. $7/month processing & reporting fee. Deposit only $500!!! No Housing Choice Voucher Option. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Please call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12476 W Nevada Plaza have any available units?
12476 W Nevada Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 12476 W Nevada Plaza have?
Some of 12476 W Nevada Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12476 W Nevada Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
12476 W Nevada Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12476 W Nevada Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 12476 W Nevada Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 12476 W Nevada Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 12476 W Nevada Plaza offers parking.
Does 12476 W Nevada Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12476 W Nevada Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12476 W Nevada Plaza have a pool?
No, 12476 W Nevada Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 12476 W Nevada Plaza have accessible units?
No, 12476 W Nevada Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 12476 W Nevada Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 12476 W Nevada Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12476 W Nevada Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12476 W Nevada Plaza has units with air conditioning.

