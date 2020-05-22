12476 W Nevada Plaza

Amenities
APPLY BY SUNDAY 11/18 and get NOVEMBER RENT FREE and HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT! PARTIALLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath Green Mountain Condo - INCLUDES UTILITIES! Just bring your bed! Great location with easy access to Kipling, 470 and 6th Ave. Close to many hiking/biking trails. Newer appliances. Wood burning fireplace. 1 assigned parking space. High ceilings and skylights. Washer and Dryer. Portable A/C unit provided. Open and airy floor plan w/ furnished living area. Bedroom includes mounted flat screen tv, dresser and bookcase. Owner pays water, sewer, gas and electric. Tenant responsible for cable/internet. Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. No smoking. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. $7/month processing & reporting fee. Deposit only $500!!! No Housing Choice Voucher Option. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Please call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing today!