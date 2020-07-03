11970 W. Pleasant Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Rustic Home with Modern Upgrades Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This little gem is conveniently located off of 6th Ave and Simms St with easy access to both city and mountains. Close to lightrail and Colorado Mills Shopping Mall. Inside has been completely updated with beautifully refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and energy efficient windows. Master bedroom with private deck. Peaceful and country like yard boasting fruit trees and garden area. Large storage shed for tenant usage. BONUS: Lot backs up to creek with private access great for nature watching and exploring.



Dog friendly, no more than 1 dog allowed!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4480330)