Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

11970 W. Pleasant Ave

11970 West Pleasant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11970 West Pleasant Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80401
Daniels

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Rustic Home with Modern Upgrades Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This little gem is conveniently located off of 6th Ave and Simms St with easy access to both city and mountains. Close to lightrail and Colorado Mills Shopping Mall. Inside has been completely updated with beautifully refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and energy efficient windows. Master bedroom with private deck. Peaceful and country like yard boasting fruit trees and garden area. Large storage shed for tenant usage. BONUS: Lot backs up to creek with private access great for nature watching and exploring.

Dog friendly, no more than 1 dog allowed!!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4480330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11970 W. Pleasant Ave have any available units?
11970 W. Pleasant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 11970 W. Pleasant Ave have?
Some of 11970 W. Pleasant Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11970 W. Pleasant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11970 W. Pleasant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11970 W. Pleasant Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11970 W. Pleasant Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11970 W. Pleasant Ave offer parking?
No, 11970 W. Pleasant Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11970 W. Pleasant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11970 W. Pleasant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11970 W. Pleasant Ave have a pool?
No, 11970 W. Pleasant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11970 W. Pleasant Ave have accessible units?
No, 11970 W. Pleasant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11970 W. Pleasant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11970 W. Pleasant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11970 W. Pleasant Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11970 W. Pleasant Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

