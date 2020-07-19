All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:52 PM

11660 W 16th Ave

11660 West 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11660 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cdceb4f0e4 ---- *- $500 Off First Month - For A Limited Time - Off-street parking (if available) Shared yard Laundry on-site 3 minutes by car to Light Rail park-and-ride station (5 minutes by bicycle) Close proximity to numerous open space areas and Foothill hiking trails including Crown Hill, South Table Mountain, Dinosaur Ridge, and Green Mountain $45 App fee $800 Security deposit $25 Monthly utility fee - Tenant billed separately for gas & electric No pets, please Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thanks for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11660 W 16th Ave have any available units?
11660 W 16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 11660 W 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11660 W 16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11660 W 16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11660 W 16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 11660 W 16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11660 W 16th Ave offers parking.
Does 11660 W 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11660 W 16th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11660 W 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 11660 W 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11660 W 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 11660 W 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11660 W 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11660 W 16th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11660 W 16th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11660 W 16th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
