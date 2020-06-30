All apartments in Lakewood
11161 W. 17th Ave.
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:34 PM

11161 W. 17th Ave.

11161 West 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11161 West 17th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,065 square feet two-story condo features an additional 500 square feet of living space including a bonus room/non-conforming 3rd bedroom in the basement.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an open to living room layout great for entertaining. The living room has a fireplace and a walk-out patio allowing plenty of light and fresh air.
On the second floor you will find both bedrooms and a large bathroom and in the basement you will find a completely updated bathroom, bonus room, and full-size laundry room.

Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11161 W. 17th Ave. have any available units?
11161 W. 17th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 11161 W. 17th Ave. have?
Some of 11161 W. 17th Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11161 W. 17th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11161 W. 17th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11161 W. 17th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 11161 W. 17th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 11161 W. 17th Ave. offer parking?
No, 11161 W. 17th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 11161 W. 17th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11161 W. 17th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11161 W. 17th Ave. have a pool?
No, 11161 W. 17th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11161 W. 17th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11161 W. 17th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11161 W. 17th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11161 W. 17th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11161 W. 17th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11161 W. 17th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

