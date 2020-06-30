11161 W. 17th Ave.

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,065 square feet two-story condo features an additional 500 square feet of living space including a bonus room/non-conforming 3rd bedroom in the basement.



The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an open to living room layout great for entertaining. The living room has a fireplace and a walk-out patio allowing plenty of light and fresh air.

On the second floor you will find both bedrooms and a large bathroom and in the basement you will find a completely updated bathroom, bonus room, and full-size laundry room.



