Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 Ward Court

111 Ward Ct · No Longer Available
Location

111 Ward Ct, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
111 Ward Court Available 03/08/19 Spacious 3BD, 3BA Lakewood Townhome with 2-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard, Walk to Union Square Park - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,440
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3 (one full, two 3/4)
PARKING: 2 car garage, driveway and street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $45 monthly water fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3820227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Ward Court have any available units?
111 Ward Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 111 Ward Court have?
Some of 111 Ward Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Ward Court currently offering any rent specials?
111 Ward Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Ward Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Ward Court is pet friendly.
Does 111 Ward Court offer parking?
Yes, 111 Ward Court offers parking.
Does 111 Ward Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Ward Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Ward Court have a pool?
No, 111 Ward Court does not have a pool.
Does 111 Ward Court have accessible units?
No, 111 Ward Court does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Ward Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Ward Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Ward Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Ward Court has units with air conditioning.
