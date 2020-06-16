Amenities
111 Ward Court Available 03/08/19 Spacious 3BD, 3BA Lakewood Townhome with 2-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard, Walk to Union Square Park - THE BASICS
RENT: $2,440
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3 (one full, two 3/4)
PARKING: 2 car garage, driveway and street parking
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $45 monthly water fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
